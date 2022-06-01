Deputies search for teen missing for 9 days

The teen is a "habitual runaway," according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

Jaydien Sobczak, 17, was last seen May 23 at Weeki Wachee High School. Deputies say he didn't get on the bus after school to go home.

The teen is a "habitual runaway," according to the sheriff's office. He is believed to be on foot.

Sobczak is described by deputies as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 170 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Law enforcement believes Sobczak hangs out in the area around Marlow Avenue in Spring Hill.