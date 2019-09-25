HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County deputy is back home recovering after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Investigators say the deputy was un-holstering his gun when it accidentally went off during a training exercise.

The deputy was taken to a local trauma center for treatment. He has since been released back home.

Internal Affairs will conduct an investigation to ensure all procedures and policies were followed and to figure out if any changes are necessary.

Authorities say the deputy has been employed by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office for nearly 15 years. Before becoming a deputy sheriff, he served in the United States Marine Corps.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter