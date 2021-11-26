Hernando County deputy, K-9 hospitalized following crash in Brooksville

According to the sheriff's office, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Hernando County deputy and their K-9 have been hospitalized following a crash, the sheriff's office says.

According to authorities, just after 7 p.m. on Friday, Deputy Jonathan Weeks was responding to a call of an armed suicidal person. Weeks was traveling in "emergency mode" with his lights and sirens activated, law enforcement says.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened as Weeks approached the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Jasmine Drive in Brooksville. Two adults were inside the other car and were taken to a nearby hospital, the sheriff's office says. According to authorities, one of the adults was not wearing a seating belt and had to be airlifted.

Law enforcement says Deputy Weeks was also taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries. K-9 Meck, who was in the car with Weeks, was taken to Animal Emergency of Hernando. The sheriff's office says Meck will stay at the animal hospital overnight.