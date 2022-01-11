Hernando County 911 dispatchers operating at one-third capacity

10 Tampa Bay talks to the director of communications on how the national perceptions of law enforcement impacts local applicants.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — 911 dispatch centers across the country are in need of applicants. It's a problem everywhere, including the Tampa Bay area.

In Hernando County, 27 of the 41 telecommunication dispatch positions are open. That's roughly two-thirds of the department that needs hiring.

To make up for the openings, the existing 14 dispatchers work overtime. Supervisors fill in as needed. And, people with prior dispatch experience with the sheriff's office have stepped in to lend a helping hand.

Angelina Rodas is one of the people answering Hernando County's emergency calls.

“We are very short-staffed," Rodas said. "I look at an average of 60 to 75 hours a week.“

911 call centers are essential services. Hernando County, like other departments facing short staffing, makes do to continue answering every call that comes in. But why aren't people applying?

Hernando County Sheriff's Office Director of Communications Daryl Recker said the main reason is COVID concerns. Dispatcher jobs cannot work from home because of the equipment needed to do the job, and the confidentiality expected to keep personal information safe.

Recker said a national perception of law enforcement also has implications on local departments. Emergency dispatchers are under the Sheriff's office in Hernando County.

“A lot of people, they first start the job and they start getting some hate calls and there’s gonna always be hate calls but lotta people are just turned off by that when they’re new to the position so it becomes difficult," Reckers said.

“It’s definitely a misunderstood position," Rodas said when describing some of the misconceptions people have over her job. “I know people can shy away from it because they don’t want to be affiliated with that. But, at the same time, you have to be the person that’s willing to step up and wanting to make that change.“

Recker said he hopes people know 911 dispatchers do so much more than answering calls. They're the first "first responders."

“I have never met a dispatcher who is not the most heroic person I could imagine these people give up their days or weeks there nights the weekends or holidays and they’re here always here ready to answer your call," said Recker.

Even after weeks of overtime, Rodas said the pay-off for the work she does makes the long days and tough calls worth it.

“I am very tired," Rodas said. "But you know, at the end of the day, I know I can go home and say I helped people. That’s the biggest thing that keeps everybody going here.“