Hernando County man arrested on drug charges faces $42K bond

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County man is facing a slew of charges and more than $42,000 bond after the sheriff's office executed a search warrant at his home early Wednesday morning.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said its Office Vice and Narcotics Unit arrived at 63-year-old Gary Mansfield's home and seized numerous illegal drugs.

Deputies also found "items on a nearby property that were deemed to be suspicious," would not elaborate further. The items are said to be separate from the narcotics investigation and were sent to a lab for testing, according to a release.

Mansfield now faces the following charges totaling to a $42,500 bond: Two counts of drug equipment possession, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, selling frugs within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of a structure or vehicle to manufacture drugs and possession of methamphetamines with intent to sell.

The sheriff's office is not releasing any other details at this time as it is an ongoing investigation.

