BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The call came in as a head-on crash but quickly turned into a life-saving mission to save a driver who reportedly passed out behind the wheel.

Deputies responded just after 1 a.m. Saturday to the crash on U.S. Highway 41 south of Lake Lindsay Road and spotted one of the cars on fire, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. They realized the driver didn't get out of the burning car.

One deputy, Jason Jernigan, ran over and pulled the person, now slumped over the wheel, out to safety, the sheriff's office said.

Paramedics responded to treat for minor injuries, while the Jernigan was not hurt.

The driver saved from the burning car was arrested for driving under the influence.

Deputies say the Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

