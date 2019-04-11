HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Hernando County family is safe after a large fire destroyed their shed.
Hernando County Fire Rescue said the large shed was close to the family’s home but didn’t put it in immediate danger. The family was able to evacuate safely, crews said.
The fire damaged a boat, a car, an RV and other things in the shed, according to firefighters.
Firefighters said a fuel container also exploded during the fire but didn’t hurt anyone.
Crews were able to eventually put out the fire and said the shed and everything inside were a total loss.
Firefighters are not sure yet what caused the fire.
