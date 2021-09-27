Hernando County fire captain killed in car crash

The 44-year-old was killed in a single-car crash while driving home.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Firefighters in Hernando County are mourning the loss of one of the department's captains who lost his life in a car crash Monday morning.

Captain Mark Dempsey with Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services was killed in the single-car crash while driving home, authorities say.

He was 44 years old.

Dempsey joined the department in 2001 and was promoted to captain in 2017. He served at Fire Station No. 7 where he rode up as an acting battalion chief and was the coordinator for the hazardous materials team.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.