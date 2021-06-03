Do you know Joseph? Deputies try to reconnect elderly man with his family

Anyone with information should call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 92-year-old man was found wandering around in Spring Hill; and the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is trying to figure out where he lives, so deputies can take him home.

Joseph O'Neill was located in the area of Elwood Road and Montano Avenue, investigators said. He was using a walker to get around.

At the time, authorities say, he was wearing a brown/white sweater with brown slacks and a black U.S. Army baseball cap. He also had military dog tags.

Anyone who knows who he is should call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830.