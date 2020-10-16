Sheriff: Person who ran from Hernando County deputies back in custody

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — If you live in the Marvelwood Road area near Hexam Road in Brooksville, you may have noticed a lot of deputies outside.
Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for a person who ran from them. The person may have been armed, the sheriff's office said.
At the time, deputies asked those living in the immediate area to stay inside.
Just after 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said they had located the person on Marvelwood Road and they were back in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
