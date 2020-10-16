Sheriff: Person who ran from Hernando County deputies back in custody

Deputies had asked people in the area to remain inside.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — If you live in the Marvelwood Road area near Hexam Road in Brooksville, you may have noticed a lot of deputies outside.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies were searching for a person who ran from them. The person may have been armed, the sheriff's office said.

At the time, deputies asked those living in the immediate area to stay inside.

Just after 8 a.m., the sheriff's office said they had located the person on Marvelwood Road and they were back in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

Suspect in Custody The suspect has been taken in custody on Marvelwood Road. Thank you for your patience. Posted by Hernando County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 16, 2020

INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE MARVLEWOOD ROAD near HEXAM ROAD (Royal... Posted by Hernando County Sheriff's Office on Friday, October 16, 2020

What other people are reading right now: