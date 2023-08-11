Bomb squad investigating possible live military ordnance at Hernando County home

Drivers are asked to stay away from the home on Azalea Circle.

RIDGE MANOR, Fla. — An investigation is underway into what's believed to be a live military ordnance found at a home in Hernando County.

Law enforcement is responding Friday afternoon to the house on Azalea Circle, according to the county sheriff's office.

People living nearby the home have been told to evacuate, while those in the immediate area will shelter in place, deputies said. Drivers are also asked to stay away.

"There will be no thru traffic until the item has been addressed by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad, the sheriff's office said.