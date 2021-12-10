Have you seen Domingo? Deputies search for 93-year-old missing man

Authorities say Domingo Febres demonstrates early signs of dementia and uses a walker.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 93-year-old man.

Authorities say Domingo Febres was last seen by family members around 11:30 a.m. Friday when he left to go on a walk. His last known location was on Murraysville Drive in Spring Hill.

According to a press release, Febres demonstrates early signs of dementia and uses a walker. Deputies say he also only speaks Spanish.

The 93-year-old is said to be 5-feet, 5-inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.