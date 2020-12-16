Where's Robert? Hernando County deputies looking for missing man

Robert Kuderick was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man said to be experiencing early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

Robert Kuderick, 78, was last seen around Blanton Road and Interstate 75 in Pasco County as he followed a neighbor home to Weeki Wachee from the Brevard County area, according to the sheriff's office.

Hernando County deputies say he exited the highway at Blanton Road and it's not known where he went afterward.

He was driving a gold 2007 Ford Sport Trac with Florida tag EPZR97.

Kuderick is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, deputies said. It's believed he was wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers and a white baseball cap with lettering on the front.

Anyone with information about Kuderick's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830 or 911.

