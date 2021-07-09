Have you seen Heavyn? Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Deputies say she ran away from her foster home on July 2 and hasn't been seen since.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a 15-year-old girl last seen on July 2.

Deputies say Heavyn Kies hasn't been seen since she ran away from her foster home in Spring Hill.

The teen is said to have last been seen in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Mariner Boulevard.

Kies is described as being 5-foot-8 with long brown hair and green eyes. A description of her clothing was not provided.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830.