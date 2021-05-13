Hernando County deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Jazmin? Deputies need help looking for the missing Hernando County teen.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Jazmin Molina, 14, was last seen at around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday near Montague Avenue and Monarch Street in Spring Hill. Authorities say she got into an argument with a family member before leaving through a bedroom window.

Jazmin was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts. The sheriff's office says she's 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.