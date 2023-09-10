Hernando deputies searching for missing woman who made comments about hurting herself

Erika Harshbarger is 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and has long brown hair with green eyes.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Erika Harshbarger?

Authorities are searching for the missing 43-year-old woman who was last heard from on Aug. 25, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Sunday night.

According to a family member, deputies say Harshbarger was involved in a heated argument with her boyfriend where she made comments about wanting to hurt herself.

So far, officials have not been able to find her.

She is described by the sheriff's office as 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds and has long brown hair with green eyes.