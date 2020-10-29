Have you seen Carmen? Deputies searching for missing 88-year-old woman

Deputies say Carmen Lidia Negron Rodriguez was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday at her home in the area of Deltona Boulevard and Melrose Street.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing Spring Hill woman.

Deputies say Carmen Lidia Negron Rodriguez was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday at her home in the area of Deltona Boulevard and Melrose Street.

She walked away from the home while family members were away, according to a news release. Rodriguez suffers from Alzheimer's and thinks that she is in Puerto Rico, deputies say.

The sheriff's office describes Rodriguez as a 5-foot-2, 155-pound Hispanic woman with white hair and brown eyes.

She could be wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

