Hernando County Sheriff's Office SUV catches fire in Spring Hill

Photos of the patrol SUV show heavy fire damage on the right, backside of the car. The back window is also broken out.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy's patrol car caught fire Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the Mariner's Cay Apartments, just off Northcliffe Boulevard in Spring Hill, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Fire crews responded to the area on a report of a sheriff's office vehicle on fire, the agency spokesperson said.

There were no injuries reported. In addition, no one was inside the car during the fire, the sheriff's office said.

Photos of the patrol SUV show heavy fire damage on the right, backside of the car. The back window is also broken out.