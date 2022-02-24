Hernando County leaders create protection zone along Weeki Wachee River

The county says the protective zone will keep kayakers and boaters from docking along the river.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Weeki Wachee River is facing "detrimental long-term harm." That's what a study conducted in 2020 by Hernando County and state environmental officials found.

The source, researchers said? Kayakers and boaters.

For that reason, county leaders announced on Thursday that a protective zone would be placed along the river. The zone prohibits anchoring, mooring, beaching and grounding vessels along the 7.4-mile river in order to "protect the ecological environment."

The county says the boundary of the zone begins upstream at the state park and ends at the Rogers Park boat ramp canal.

In 2018, community members raised their concerns over the impact boaters were having on the river, prompting the Southwest Florida Water Management District to conduct a year-long study.

SWFMD found that an average of 185 vessels were launching from the river every day – with the highest being nearly 700 vessels in a single day. According to the agency, the crowds were impacting the river's soil and vegetation by docking along its shores.