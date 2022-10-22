Hernando County deputies issue Purple Alert for missing 60-year-old man

Frank Angelo Barone was reportedly last seen leaving Oak Hill Hospital in High Point.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Have you seen Frank Angelo Barone?

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says they have issued a Purple Alert for a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen leaving Oak Hill Hospital in High Point on Sunday.

Barone was at the hospital wanting medical treatment, deputies say.

He reportedly became combative with staff and made threats about having weapons at his home.

The 60-year-old left the hospital driving a white 2001 Chevy Silverado 1500 with the Florida tag Y658QY, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Barone is 6 feet tall, weighs 165 pounds and has blue eyes with white long hair, authorities say. He was also last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans with his hair pulled into a ponytail.