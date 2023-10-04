Hernando County residents asked to keep recycling despite collection point destroyed by fire

A massive fire destroyed Hernando County's recycling sorting center over the weekend, but officials say they’re determined to keep collecting.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — If you live in Hernando County, keep on recycling.

That’s the word from the utilities department after a massive fire over the weekend gutted the county’s main recycling collection point.

“Nothing changes,” Hernando County Utilities Director Gordon Onderdonk said.

Yes, a massive fire destroyed their recycling sorting center over the weekend, but they’re determined to keep collecting.

“I would say as of right now, residents, we still want you to continue placing your recyclable materials at the curb for curbside collection. We’re kind of exploring all options,” Onderdonk said.

Hernando County says the facility was a staging area, not a processing plant.

Recyclables would be dumped there, separated, and sorted, but then quickly picked up and taken to a contracted processing facility in Ocala.

Now, they’re exploring alternative drop spots even as the collection trucks continue to roll.

“We could set a separate one up here, or we could take it to a vendor and have them staged up there to process it. So, all those options are being considered,” Onderdonk said

For now, utilizing the same area would appear to be a safe option.

“There’s no hazards or unsafe locations on that site,” Hernando Fire Rescue Spokesman Nick Brandt said.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Hernando Fire Rescue had to keep cycling in pump trucks to put it out since the nearest fire hydrant was close to three miles away.

That raised questions about why such a facility would be allowed to operate so far from a dedicated water supply.

“The state has input into where facilities like that can go and there’s also other regulatory agencies that mandate locations where those activities can take place. Landfills, recycling collection points, areas like that,” Brandt said. “We can strongly urge and push for the operators of those facilities to put in that infrastructure for us, but it all depends too on where its location is, the cost associated with putting in that type of a resource for us."

Recycling fees are included in Hernando County’s solid waste utilities bill, and since the service is not being interrupted those payment plans, it won’t be affected.