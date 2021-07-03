Hernando County to host 'Red, White and Brew' celebration

The annual event will feature food, drinks, and fun for the whole family.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, live music, drinks, and more!

The annual "Red, White and Brew" event will begin at 5 p.m. on July 3 at Anderson Snow Park in Spring Hill.

The event will feature fun for the whole family, including live music from The Emery Brothers Band, The Bearded Brothers Band and Never Stop Believin’ - The Ultimate Journey Tribute Show.

Guest can also enjoy beer, wine, food trucks and craft vendors.

Admission is free and parking will cost $5 per car. No coolers, outside drinks, or pets will be allowed at the event.

For more information or to volunteer at "Red, White and Brew," click here.