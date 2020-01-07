Hernando County School District cancels graduation ceremonies

The superintendent said traditional ceremonies have been called off because of the increase of new coronavirus cases.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Sad news for Hernando County graduates: Traditional graduation ceremonies have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the school district said graduates will be provided a virtual commencement ceremony to "capture treasured features of the traditional graduation ceremony," the district said in a release. The ceremonies were originally rescheduled for the end of July and beginning of August.

Superintendent John Stratton said the cancellations come because of an increase in newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"I share your disappointment, but we have to do what we feel is in the best interest of all of our students, staff and community," Stratton said in a letter to graduates.

Stratton also shared this information about diploma pickup:

Graduates can pick up diplomas, report cards and programs and their respective high school at 4-7 p.m. on July 21. Families are asked to remain in their cars and await additional directions once they arrive at the school.

Virtual ceremonies will be available for viewing and downloading from the school and district website on the dates and times listed below. The ceremonies will also be available through Aug. 30.

Hernando High: 10 a.m. Aug. 1

10 a.m. Aug. 1 Central High : 7:30 p.m. July 31

: 7:30 p.m. July 31 Springstead High: 8 p.m. July 30

8 p.m. July 30 Nature Coast Technical High: 8 p.m. July 29

8 p.m. July 29 Weeki Wachee High: 3 p.m. Aug. 1

