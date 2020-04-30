BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County School District has announced new graduation dates for the Class of 2020.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, graduating seniors have lost out on prom, the Grad Bash and sports events, but district leaders say they're doing everything they can to congratulate students and wish them well in the future.

"Because commencement is such an important milestone for students and families, we have taken great care in deciding how best to create a memorable experience for the Class of 2020," Superintendent John Stratton wrote in a letter to families.

At 8:20 p.m. on May 15, each high school will have a drive-through senior "roll" to allow parents, friends, staff and community members to wave and offer their congratulations to the grads driving by. Route maps will be posted on the high school websites.

Beginning in late July, high schools will hold more traditional graduation ceremonies.

“For all of those who have walked with them on their journey to graduation, this unprecedented end of school year will not erase the joy and pride we share in their academic achievement,” Stratton said.

The new graduation dates are below:

Nature Coast Technical High School: Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. (rain date July 30 at 9 a.m.) at NCTH

F.W. Springstead High School: Thursday July 30 at 8 p.m. (rain date July 31 at 9 a.m.) at SHS

Central High School: Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace World Church

Weeki Wachee High School: Saturday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. at Grace World Church

Hernando High School: Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Grace World Church

