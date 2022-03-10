Hernando County Schools offering Wi-Fi on buses for 'disadvantaged' students

The first wave of 85 buses should be completed before school on Monday.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County school buses are getting a little more tech-savvy with the installation of Wi-Fi routers on its fleet.

The project, planned to be completed in two phases, includes placing routers on 142 buses, a news release from Hernando School District reports.

The first wave of 85 buses should be completed before school on Monday with the second wave planning to wrap up before the end of the school year.

The reason behind the new addition? To assist Hernando's disadvantaged students.

"This includes both financially disadvantages as well as those who live in areas where wifi is not available," county leaders wrote in a press release. "Students will have the opportunity to use the mobile wifi for classwork during their bus commute to and from school."

The Wi-Fi will provide the same amount of access that is available in schools, with the same security measures in place.

Altogether, the project will cost just under $200,000 and is funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant funds.

"Although we never hope to experience school closure again, during that period, it became clear that quite a few of our students didn't have the same access to digital learning options from home," Joe Amato, Director of Technology Information Services for the district, said in a statement.

"Hopefully, wifi on buses will help, and make student travel time a little more productive," he added.

After the installation is complete, routers can also be used during community emergencies, providing mobile internet resources during hurricanes and other states of emergency.