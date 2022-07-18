Hernando deputies arrest person who barricaded self inside home

Law enforcement responded to Orchid Parkway north of Dade City.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County deputies arrested a person who they say barricaded themselves inside a home.

Law enforcement responded to the area on Orchid Parkway north of Dade City, according to a Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies say the wanted person was alone.

The person was arrested without incident, according to law enforcement.

While neighbors were asked to stay inside, the sheriff's office told visitors to stay away from the area as several roads were closed.