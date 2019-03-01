BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- Hernando County deputies responded to reports of a shooting Thursday in Brooksville.

Deputies asked people to avoid the area of Twigg Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said investigators believe there was a shooting between two people and asked the public for help getting information on what happened.

"Violence is not allowed in this or any other neighborhood in Hernando County," Nienhuis said.

Nienhuis said if anybody saw something they should say something.

Click here to submit an anonymous tip to Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You can also call 1-866-990-8447.

