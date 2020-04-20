HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — School Resource Officer Dustin Mormando says he was "heartbroken" when he found out he wouldn't be able to see any of his students for the rest of the school year.

"One of the most important things we do is build relationships with the students, and to be honest it’s one of the things we look most forward to," Mormando said. "You know, for some of them, maybe the only contact they’ve had with law enforcement was a negative one where maybe mom and dad got in trouble, so to have to break down those boundaries to show them we’re good people we're there for them and if they need help they can come to us, can be difficult but yeah, that's exactly what we're out here doing."

He says the storytimes they have been posting to Facebook are a way to maintain those positive relationships with the kids.

"Bad times call for creative measures," he said.

On Friday, Mormando read one of his favorite books for his story, "Jiu-Jitsu and Me" by Robert Wilson. Different SROs have been alternating every week, reading a book out loud for students on the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Mormando says the positive response he's seen in the comments makes him happy because he knows he's able to connect with his students, even if it's virtually.

"I love it, I love doing this job," he said.

The sheriff's office is posting the videos to its Facebook page.

