The sheriff's office says the "situation has been resolved" but provided few immediate details.

A manhunt got underway Tuesday after a shooting that involved a deputy in Hernando County.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office temporarily urged neighbors to stay inside or avoid the area around Cobblestone Drive and Davenport Lane in Spring Hill. That's where authorities initially said they were actively searching for a wanted person.

In an update around 3 p.m., investigators said the "situation has been resolved" but did not provide specifics.

"There is no perceived threat to the community, however the investigation is still ACTIVE," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

Only limited information has been released so far. For instance, authorities have not yet said who fired a weapon, how many people were involved or whether anyone was injured.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco will join Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis for a news conference at 4:30 p.m. at an area church that's just a few blocks from where the shooting happened. 10 Tampa Bay will have updates on air and online.