Some Spring Hill residents told to stay inside for barricaded person

Callaghan Avenue is closed in the area.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is working a situation involving a barricaded person in Spring Hill.

It says deputies have closed Callaghan Avenue in the area of Winterville Road and Quintilis Street.

People who live in the neighborhood are told to stay inside unless asked to relocate.

More information is expected later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

