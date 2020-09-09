Hernando sheriff: Missing girl picked up from school by woman who did not have permission

Victoria Sclesky was carrying a pink backpack with a white kitty face on the back.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a young girl who was last was seen being picked up from school Tuesday.

They say the woman who did so, 28-year-old Lue’Quita Mattrice Sclesky, did not have permission to pick up the child or have custody of her.

Victoria Sclesky was picked up around 3:25 p.m. at J.D. Floyd Elementary School in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. She was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki skorts and rainbow tennis shoes.

The girl also was carrying a pink backpack with a white kitty face on the back.

Victoria Sclesky is about 3-feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, deputies said. Lue’Quita Mattrice Sclesky is about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Deputies have been searching for the two for several hours but have not yet come across them, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

