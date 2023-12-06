'I'm not naive': Hernando County voters to decide on future of superintendent

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to put the issue to a vote, which could have implications on school districts beyond Hernando County.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The DeSantis Administration says it wants Hernando County voters to decide whether the superintendent job should be appointed by the school board – as it currently is – or, whether it should be an elected position.

As conservatives have push to take more control of school districts and local education, DeSantis upped the ante last week, signing a bill targeting Hernando School Superintendent John Stratton.

“I'm not naive,” Stratton said at the last board meeting. “I know that politics play a huge role in every bit of this.”

Stratton does, however, appear to have the support of many parents, district employee and students. He also has the backing of at three of the district's five board members, which allowed him to survive repeated no-confidence votes.

Two years ago, Stratton also survived a failed senate bill aimed at making the superintendent job an elected position rather than a board appointee.

Board member Linda Prescott, who supports Stratton, said it’s difficult to move forward collaboratively under such circumstances.

“I'm willing to work, but it is very hard to work with someone you know wants you gone,” Prescott said, “And wants the superintendent gone.”

“They will keep pushing the envelope until they get the answer that they want,” 10 Tampa Bay Political Expert Lars Hafner said.

Hafner says putting the superintendent’s position to a referendum in Republican-leaning Hernando County is just another avenue to replace Stratton.

“And if the majority in any one county happens to be dominated by a party, like Hernando and the Republicans, it could be smart strategy,” Hafner said.

While the governor's proposal specifically targets Stratton, Hafner warns that if DeSantis succeeds, other districts that have appointed superintendents like Hillsborough County could be next.

Florida and Alabama are the only two states remaining which still allow superintendents to be elected.

The rest of the country has moved away from that, calling education non-partisan, and opting for leadership with educational expertise regardless of politics.

“You're going to see a lot of money poured into Hernando County to win the ballot initiative,” Hafner predicts, “And more if they win the superintendent of their choice, because they believe that will be the start of being able to do that throughout the state of Florida.”