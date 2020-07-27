Hernando County deputies investigate suspicious death after finding woman's body

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after they found a woman's body Monday on Spring Lake Highway just south of Hayman Road.
Investigators said they got a call about a woman's body in the road just before 5 a.m. When fire rescue crews got to the scene they pronounced the woman dead.
Deputies said the woman is white and 47 years old.
Investigators want to know if anyone saw a car in that area early Monday morning. Deputies are asking anyone with more information to contact Detective Tom Breedlove at 352-754-6830.
Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or on the website.
