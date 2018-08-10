In advance of Hurricane Michael, Hernando County has declared a local state of emergency and issued a voluntary evacuation order for coastal zone levels A and B beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Click here for a map that will show you if you live in one of those suggested evacuation zones.
The county has also set up a secured shelter at The Enrichment Center at 800 John Gary Grubbs Boulevard in Brooksville. That site will open at noon Tuesday and be pet-friendly. More shelters may open as needed.
The NHC has issued a tropical storm watch from the Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch has been issued from Navarre Florida to Anna Maria Island. That also includes the Tampa Bay area.
Gov. Rick Scott has also expanded his state of emergency order to include a total of 35 Florida counties. His expanded order added Bradford, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Alachua, Union, and Baker Counties
