In advance of Hurricane Michael, Hernando County has declared a local state of emergency and issued a voluntary evacuation order for coastal zone levels A and B beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Click here for a map that will show you if you live in one of those suggested evacuation zones.

The county has also set up a secured shelter at The Enrichment Center at 800 John Gary Grubbs Boulevard in Brooksville. That site will open at noon Tuesday and be pet-friendly. More shelters may open as needed.

The NHC has issued a tropical storm watch from the Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch has been issued from Navarre Florida to Anna Maria Island. That also includes the Tampa Bay area.

BREAKING: Local state of emergency declared in #Hernando ahead of #HurricaneMichael Sandbag locations open at Anderson Snow Park 6pm today & Tues 8a-6pm & Linda Pederson Park 3-6pm today, 8am-6pm Tues. Voluntary evacuations begin @ 8:30am Tues. @10NewsWTSP https://t.co/qiFIB8cRB1 — Sarah Rosario (@sarahbrosario) October 8, 2018

Gov. Rick Scott has also expanded his state of emergency order to include a total of 35 Florida counties. His expanded order added Bradford, Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Manatee, Alachua, Union, and Baker Counties

