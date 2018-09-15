SPRING HILL, Fla. -- Hernando County deputies have released the name of the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting Saturday night at Lucky Fish Games.

Deputies said the incident started around 5 p.m., and witnesses said Roger Vazquez, 55, had been acting erratically and waving a gun around inside the business. Vazquez is the manager of the business.

Another manager, Laau Paselio, called the owner, Jose Santana, to report Vazquez's behavior, deputies said. Santana called Vazquez's nephew, Raymond Correa to come help. Witnesses told deputies that Correa is usually able to calm Vazquez down.

Deputies said when Correa arrived, he and Paselio talked with Vazquez and convinced him to unload the gun and place it on the counter. However, Vazquez later pulled out a second gun and pointed it at Correa, deputies said.

Vazquez shot Correa twice, deputies said, and continued to shoot him as Correa laid on the ground. Correa died from his injuries.

Deputies said when they arrived, Vazquez surrendered to law enforcement without any issues.

Vazquez was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and is being held on charges of homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $70,000.

