Deputies searching for person accused of stabbing another behind Spring Hills Lowe's

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hernando County say they are searching for a person who stabbed another person in a wooded area.
The stabbing occurred behind Lowe's on Commercial Way in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Law enforcement describes the person they are looking for as a female who is 5-foot-6, weighs 135 pounds and has long, straight black hair. The person was also wearing black leggings and a gray and white striped shirt while carrying a zebra print backpack.
Deputies say the person being sought out should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the stabbing incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 352-754-6830.