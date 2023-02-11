Deputies searching for person accused of stabbing another behind Spring Hills Lowe's

Deputies say the person they are looking for should be considered armed and dangerous.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Hernando County say they are searching for a person who stabbed another person in a wooded area.

The stabbing occurred behind Lowe's on Commercial Way in Spring Hill, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Law enforcement describes the person they are looking for as a female who is 5-foot-6, weighs 135 pounds and has long, straight black hair. The person was also wearing black leggings and a gray and white striped shirt while carrying a zebra print backpack.

