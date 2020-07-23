Hernando County schools delay fall sports indefinitely

Student-athletes are still allowed to do voluntary conditioning.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County School District is postponing the start of fall sports – indefinitely – due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its decision, the district cited recommendations made in a July 19 report by FHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC).

School officials say fall athletics won't begin until the county shows a "downward trajectory of positive tests." And, district leaders will monitor health department data to determine when to resume football, volleyball, cross country, golf, cheerleading and swimming.

Even when public health benchmarks are met, Hernando said it would likely hold in-conference games only. A conference schedule would be developed if the season started without a lengthy delay.

Student-athletes in Hernando are currently being allowed to continue voluntary conditioning, as long as they abide by district safeguards and procedures to protect them from the coronavirus.