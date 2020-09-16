Hernando High School student arrested for bringing gun to school: sheriff

The teen claimed he didn't have any intention of using it, deputies said.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A student at Hernando High School was arrested after deputies say he brought a gun to school Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

The 16-year-old was said to have shown off the firearm to several people during class, and other students told the school resource deputy what was going on, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies learned the student went home for the day, so they went to his home. His mother reportedly allowed them to search her son's backpack, where the gun was found.

The sheriff's office says he was arrested and admitted to showing the gun off to at least one other student. He claimed not to have any intention of using it, they added.

The teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and unlawful possession of a firearm for someone under 18 years of age.

He, too, had an outstanding juvenile pick-up order from the Miami-Dade Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of battery on a specified official/employee and was on active juvenile probation for a burglary charge, the sheriff's office said.

