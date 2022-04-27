Deputies: Man goes missing during Baker Act evaluation in Spring Hill

Anyone who sees Glenn Davison Jr. is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County deputies are asking for help in finding a man they say walked out of a health facility during a Baker Act evaluation in Spring Hill.

The sheriff's office says 46-year-old Glenn Davison Jr. was last seen around 2:41 p.m. on April 7 after he walked out of Bravera Health Spring Hill, located on Quality Drive.

Davison is described as 5-feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies say Davison was being evaluated for a Baker Act when he left the facility but did not provide more details on where he could be.

Anyone with information on where Davison may be is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.