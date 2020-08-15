Deputies find missing woman with 'numerous' medical conditions

Deputies say Kathleen Schutt, 40, was last seen getting on a public bus headed to an unknown location.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has found Kathleen Schutt at a business in Brooksville. Thank you for sharing!

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman it says suffers from "numerous" medical conditions.

Deputies say Kathleen Schutt, 40, was seen around 5 p.m. Friday walking in the area of the 8000 block of Epworth Drive in Brooksville.

The latest information the sheriff's office received regarding Schutt's location was that she was given a ride to the Walmart on Broad Street in Brooksville before being seen again shortly before 7 p.m., getting on a public bus headed to an unknown location.

Deputies say Schutt suffers from "numerous" medical conditions and "functions with the mental capacity of a six-year-old."

Schutt is described as a 5-foot-1-inch white woman, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jean capris, an orange shirt and carrying a black/multi-colored purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

