Deputies rescue woman who is paralyzed from burning home

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A woman who is paralyzed was rescued from a home in Brooksville as it burned, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said the 63-year-old woman called 911 to report her oxygen hose caught on fire while she was smoking in bed and that it had ignited her bedroom.
The woman said she was home alone and trapped in her room, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators say she told them she had been burned by the fire.
Four deputies got to the home and rushed inside, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators say they were able to find her in her bedroom, carry her to a wheelchair and get her away from the home.
Deputies say the woman was severely burned on her arms and legs and was taken to the hospital.
The sheriff's office says its deputies were also able to rescue two dogs that were trapped inside the home.
