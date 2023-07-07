Hernando Sheriff's Office offers new Autism Awareness decal

The new decals will read, "Inside Is a Person with Autism, Please Be Patient."

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is offering new a new custom-designed Autism Awareness decal as part of the Project Safe Return program, according to a news release.

Project Safe Return is intended to improve interaction between deputies, citizens on the autism spectrum, and at-risk individuals with cognitive and/or behavioral disorders, who may be prone to wandering and/or becoming lost, the sheriff's office explained in a statement.

The new decals will let neighbors and first responders know "Inside Is a Person with Autism, Please Be Patient." They will be available to citizens for personal use.

These decals can be placed on the doors and/or windows of residences, as well as vehicle windows, in order to make deputies and first responders aware they may encounter a person with autism, the sheriff's office said.

Citizens may pick up these decals at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Main Office in Brooksville as well as the District Two Office in Spring Hill Brooksville.