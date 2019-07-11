SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office and the school district are investigating after deputies say a student was approached by a stranger while talking to school.

The student attends Challenger K-8 School of Science and Mathematics in Spring Hill. The student said he was approached by a stranger in his neighborhood, according to Karen Jordan with the school district.

The sheriff's office is investigating in the Sterling Hills neighborhood after getting the call.

Deputies say they are canvassing the neighborhood looking for a "suspicious person" related to the student's report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

