SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said a situation involving numerous law enforcement officers on Haverhill Drive near Maplehurst Way has been "resolved."

Deputies said earlier Wednesday that they had been attempting to serve civil paperwork.

There is no danger to the community, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A viewer photo from the scene appeared to show SWAT officers outside a home.