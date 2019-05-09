HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando High School and Parrott Middle School have been placed on a lockdown Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Hernando County deputies say a school resource deputy got a report of a gun being seen at Hernando High School. The sheriff's office said the school district's office is also on lockdown.

The sheriff's office tweeted: "Please be advised that no one has been threatened with the firearm." The sheriff's office said it was reportedly being exchanged or sold between two people.

Deputies are at the school and more are headed to the campuses. The sheriff's office said two people have been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

