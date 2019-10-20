HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their sergeants.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said Sergeant Louis “Lou” Genovese died peacefully in his sleep after battling a medical condition. He was 41.

Nienhuis said Genovese was hospitalized about three weeks ago when he suddenly got sick.

Genovese had been with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office since 2006. He was promoted to the position of sergeant in 2018.

"Lou was a man of God, who was loved and respected by his coworkers, his friends, and his family. This is a heart-wrenching loss. A few years ago Lou realized that he could have an even greater impact on the agency and the community by taking on a role as a leader and mentor. Lou and I spoke often about his progress in college, and about recent leadership revelations he had as a sergeant and mentor. I genuinely looked forward to him taking on

additional responsibilities in the years to come. The silver lining is that Lou left a legacy and example that will have a positive impact on the agency for many years to come," Nienhuis said.

Sheriff Nienhuis described Genovese as somebody with a smile that stretched from ear to ear and who always had kind words for others and welcoming hugs.

The sheriff asked that Genovese’s coworkers and family be kept in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

