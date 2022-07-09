x
Hernando County

Two homes destroyed due to fire in Hernando County

Fire officials say it's important to change those smoke detectors twice a year.
Credit: Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services
(L) Brooksville, Fla. home engulfed in flames, (R) Firefighters standing in front of Spring Hill, Fla. home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Three Hernando County residents lost their homes on Friday due to fire, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.  

Fire officials responded to the first fire in Spring Hill, Fla around 10:52 a.m., and a second fire around 1:41 p.m. in Brooksville, Fla. 

Fire investigators say the first fire was caused by faulty wiring and the cause of the second fire is unknown. 

The Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said it "would like to remind the community that smoke detectors save lives by alerting occupants and it is important to change the batteries twice a year." 

    

