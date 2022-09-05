House fire leaves Brooksville family displaced

Fire crews used multiple hose streams and were able to extinguish the fire within 42 minutes.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A house fire Monday morning in Brooksville left a family displaced, the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services reports.

At 12:35 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a house fire off of Sikes Cow Pen Road. The call came from a man who was inside the single-story wood-framed home during the fire.

Units on scene say the caller woke up from the smoke detectors and found "a large fire in the living room of the home." He and his wife were able to escape the home unharmed.

Fire crews used multiple hose streams and were able to extinguish the fire within 42 minutes. The fire was deemed under control at 1:26 a.m.

"The fire resulted in a total loss of the home," the fire agency explains.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was called to investigate the fire while the two people were referred to the Red Cross for assistance after being displaced.