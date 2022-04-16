Human remains found in vacant Brooksville lot

Authorities said they appeared to have been there "for an extended period of time."

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A tip led Hernando County deputies to human skeletal remains found in Brooksville earlier this week.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a vacant lot on Winter Street, near Horn Avenue in reference to a tip about human remains in the area.

Upon investigating, deputies were able to find the human remains on the property. Authorities said they appeared to have been there "for an extended period of time."