Sheriff: Skeletal remains found by bicyclist in Hernando County

The remains were found along Good Neighbor Trail.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found along the Good Neighbor Trail in Hernando County, the medical examiner's office confirmed.

A bicyclist initially found the remains on Oct. 26 as he was riding along the trail and decided to stop and use the bathroom. After parking his bicycle, he told deputies he walked about 30 yards into a wooded area and saw the bones.

Deputies responded to the scene, but couldn't find anything because it was starting to get dark.

The next day, deputies got back in touch with the bicyclist, who offered to guide the deputies to where he found the bones. That initial search also didn't locate the bones. However, eventually, they were found.

The medical examiner's office, detectives, forensics and the Pasco County K-9 cadaver team all responded to the scene to further search the area.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says the medical examiner's office collected "various human bones" at the scene. They were transported to a facility in Leesburg for further testing and to try to determine who this person was and what possibly killed them.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: