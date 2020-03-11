Sheriff: Skeletal remains found by bicyclist in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Human skeletal remains were found along the Good Neighbor Trail in Hernando County, the medical examiner's office confirmed.
A bicyclist initially found the remains on Oct. 26 as he was riding along the trail and decided to stop and use the bathroom. After parking his bicycle, he told deputies he walked about 30 yards into a wooded area and saw the bones.
Deputies responded to the scene, but couldn't find anything because it was starting to get dark.
The next day, deputies got back in touch with the bicyclist, who offered to guide the deputies to where he found the bones. That initial search also didn't locate the bones. However, eventually, they were found.
The medical examiner's office, detectives, forensics and the Pasco County K-9 cadaver team all responded to the scene to further search the area.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says the medical examiner's office collected "various human bones" at the scene. They were transported to a facility in Leesburg for further testing and to try to determine who this person was and what possibly killed them.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- What to expect on election night 2020: 3 ways this year could be different
- What ID do I need to bring to vote in Florida?
- Crunching Florida’s early vote turnout: What does it reveal heading into Election Day?
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Live updates: Election Day voting begins as Trump and Biden await results
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter